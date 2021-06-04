Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 823,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,227,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.98. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.