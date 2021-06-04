Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 230,186 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 230,186 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Ares Management worth $62,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARES opened at $56.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $59.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

