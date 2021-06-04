Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 5,788,016 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,788,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $75,997,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of General Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GE opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.
GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.
In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.
