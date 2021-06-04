Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,255 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.85% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $52,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,238,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $4,620,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 486,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,577,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

