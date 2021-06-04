Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,171 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $76,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 317,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,310,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

DE stock opened at $358.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

