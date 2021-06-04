Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 387,048 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ON Semiconductor worth $50,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

