Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,599 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RenaissanceRe worth $54,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $96,185,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after acquiring an additional 171,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RNR opened at $150.77 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $144.03 and a one year high of $201.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.41.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

