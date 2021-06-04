Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Five9 worth $53,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Five9 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Five9 by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total value of $1,004,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,548,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 29,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $4,997,428.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,015.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,950 shares of company stock worth $13,216,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $159.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.31. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.