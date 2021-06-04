Jennison Associates LLC Sells 144,646 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 144,646 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.63% of Jack in the Box worth $65,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 196.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 58,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $113.03 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.33 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.86.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

