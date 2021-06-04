Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.40% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $70,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

