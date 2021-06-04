Jennison Associates LLC Sells 483,052 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Entergy worth $70,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after buying an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,141 shares of company stock worth $2,275,754 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

ETR opened at $105.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

