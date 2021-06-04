Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,631 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $56,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total value of $2,393,885.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,279.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $528.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $533.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.65 and a twelve month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

