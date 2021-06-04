Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Edison International worth $72,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Edison International by 84.5% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EIX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of EIX opened at $56.23 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.73. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.