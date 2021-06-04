Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.43% of GFL Environmental worth $49,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $5,658,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $2,559,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $15,849,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $22,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.25. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.