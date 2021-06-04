Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $46,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,476,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $57,444,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $81.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

