Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Microchip Technology worth $59,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.15.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

