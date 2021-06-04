Jens Holstein Acquires 2,000 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. 1,066,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,791. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Veracyte by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

