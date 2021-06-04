Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Trading Down 12.2%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) dropped 12.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 151,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 13,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

DRTGF has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

