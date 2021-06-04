Jetcoin Price Hits $0.0533 on Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $681,149.66 and approximately $1.50 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0533 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00078189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.01012689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.85 or 0.10146794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

