JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.
NASDAQ JOAN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67.
In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $186,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
