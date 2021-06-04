JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $186,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

