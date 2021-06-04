JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. JOANN traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 9040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $7,176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter worth about $4,411,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

About JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

