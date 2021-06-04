Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

