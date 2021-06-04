Jonathan Faddis Sells 959 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,249. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $407,141,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $360,803,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

