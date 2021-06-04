Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as high as C$0.92. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 42,770 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06. The firm has a market cap of C$40.04 million and a PE ratio of 3.76.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

