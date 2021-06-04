JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of REMYY stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 22,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

