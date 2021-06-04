JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Shares Up 0%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (LON:JARA) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.60 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 86.41 ($1.13). 238,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 420,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.40 ($1.13).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider John Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

