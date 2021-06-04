Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JBAXY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Julius Bär Gruppe presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of JBAXY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 161,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,303. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

