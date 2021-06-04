K21 (K21) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00006667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $732,234.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00078271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.43 or 0.00998327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.65 or 0.09806568 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00051438 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,819,357 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

