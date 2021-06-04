Kadena Achieves Market Cap of $64.18 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $64.18 million and $702,921.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00068866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00296321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00238123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.38 or 0.01180143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,756.86 or 0.99822690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,333,852 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

