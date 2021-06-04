Kala Pharmaceuticals’ (KALA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 147.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $365.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.43% and a negative net margin of 1,318.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.