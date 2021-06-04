Kandi Technologies Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 35,793 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,730 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

KNDI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 96,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,233. The company has a market capitalization of $441.02 million, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.08. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc develops, produces, and distributes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other auto parts.

