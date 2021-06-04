Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.60

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $9.83. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 1,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.