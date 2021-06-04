Keep Network Price Up 24.7% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $178.62 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00078656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.92 or 0.01022575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,885.21 or 0.10294702 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 514,094,799 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.

