Keep3rV1 Market Capitalization Achieves $29.27 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $146.35 or 0.00387877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $29.27 million and $2.63 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00024803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.59 or 0.01021971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.33 or 0.10302908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00053110 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

