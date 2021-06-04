Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2,908.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Twitter makes up about 2.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,977,486. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.