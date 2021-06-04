Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 122.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the quarter. Snowflake makes up 4.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $5.22 on Friday, reaching $243.65. The company had a trading volume of 58,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.29.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,378,948 shares of company stock valued at $309,192,418.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

