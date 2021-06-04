Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,240 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 8.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.27. 515,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

