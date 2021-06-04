Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,164 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 343.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $89.15 and a 52-week high of $140.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.51.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

