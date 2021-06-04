Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,032 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $309.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $170.30 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $314.20.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

