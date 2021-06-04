Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 20,561 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,561 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 86.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 56.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 25,759 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 76,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $10,663,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000.

PFEB opened at $28.17 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94.

