Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,104 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $329.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.68 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.41.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,597 shares of company stock worth $2,695,859. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.88.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

