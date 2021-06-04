Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 21,453 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 178.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of ARKF opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $64.49.

