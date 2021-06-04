Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,697 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,945 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,105.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,551 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 297,638 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 165,880 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 57,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,622 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 868.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

