Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,571 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 65,828 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 91,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $330,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.21 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19.

