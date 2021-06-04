Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 142.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

MMC stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.28. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

