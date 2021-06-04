Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,482 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

