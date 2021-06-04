Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $94.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.84. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

