Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $505,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $550.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.17 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

