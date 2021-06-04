Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 74.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,405 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.51% of Artesian Resources worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,635 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $64,075.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,168 shares of company stock valued at $945,952. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $41.03 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.261 dividend. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.