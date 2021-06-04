Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

